Contigo’s AUTOCLOSE Shake & Go Tumbler has a lifetime warranty and is now $11.50 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the 20-ounce Contigo AUTOCLOSE Shake & Go Double-Wall Tumbler in Lilac for $11.48. Matched at Walmart. But the Blue/Scuba model is down to $11.92 at Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, today’s deal is about 20% off the going rate and the best we can find. It features a double-wall, shatter-resistant plastic body and the “trap door under the lid is designed for clean and easy shaking.” This one carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,000 Amazon customers and ships with a lifetime warranty.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
If you’re looking for something to shake up in your new bottle, you can still grab 6.6 pounds of MyProtein Impact Whey for $30 shipped (Reg. $80+). And for all things workout-related, browse through our Sports/Fitness deal Guide right here.
Contigo AUTOCLOSE Shake & Go Double-Wall Tumbler:
- Shake It Up – Trap door under lid is designed for clean and easy shaking and mixing
- Seal It In – Leak-proof lid (when straw is removed) for on-the-go activities
- Don’t Sweat It – Reduce slippery condensation with the double-wall, shatter-resistant plastic body
- Perfect Fit – Fits most car cup holders and under single serve brewers for coffee or tea
- Clean Up – Top rack dishwasher safe lid and body
- Lifetime Warranty