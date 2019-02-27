Upgrade that old cookware w/ Tramontina’s 12-Piece Stainless Steel Set at $100 off

Walmart is now offering the Tramontina 12-Piece Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Clad Cookware Set for $199.97 shipped. This Walmart exclusive set is regularly $300 and is now $100 off. The 14-piece option is $100 off right now and is also at the best price we can find. This higher-end set features everything you need to revamp your cookware. It features 18/10 stainless steel construction, stainless steel lids, riveted ergonomic handles and is oven safe to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Rated 4+ stars from over 650 Walmart customers. More details below.

If the high end set above is overkill for your personal cooking needs, you can certainly upgrade for much less. Rachael Ray’s highly-rated 12-piece option is only $100 or just opt for an AmazonBasics set at $35. And then head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals including Instant Pot cookers, Vitamix blenders and much more.

Tramontina 12-Piece Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Clad Cookware Set:

The Tramontina Tri Ply Cookware Set, 14-Piece, is a complete set of high-end, versatile and durable cookware. This stainless steel cookware set features tri-ply clad vessel construction that provides optimal heat diffusion and superior performance. All pieces of the Tramontina Cookware Set are dishwasher safe for easy clean-up. Prepare daily meals for your family or celebrate holidays with favorite recipes.

