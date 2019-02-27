Here’s one of the best prices we’ve tracked on the Instant Pot Ultra 8 Quart: $119 (Reg. $180)

Crate & Barrel is offering the Instant Pot Ultra 8-Quart 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $119 shipped. Regularly $180 or so at Amazon, today’s offer is $1 below the most readily-available Black Friday 2018 deal and the best price we can find. Great for feeding the whole family from one pot, this model can replace up to 10 small kitchen appliances at once, including: “pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer.” It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below.
We also have the DUO60 6 Quart option on sale for $70 at Amazon if the option above is too large for you. However, if the Instant Pots are a little too pricey for your liking, here’s Crock-Pot’s 6-Quart Multi Cooker down at $50 shipped for today only (Reg. up to $100).
Go check out Crate & Barrel’s new Small Spaces Line while you’re at it.
Instant Pot Ultra 8 Qt 10-in-1 Multi Cooker:
- For large families, 6+ people. Item dimensions is 14.88 x 13.90 x 10.39 in inches
- Instant Pot Ultra electric pressure cooker is the next generation in kitchen Appliances. A central dial with a simple turn and press provides added precision in program selection and adjustment
- New features: altitude adjustment, cooking indicator, and a steam release reset button. The Ultra button provides custom programming. The new features include sterilize, cake and egg programs
- Replaces 10 common kitchen Appliances – pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer