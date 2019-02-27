Crock-Pot’s 6-Quart Multi Cooker now up to 50% off for today only: $50 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Crock-Pot Express Crock 6-Quart Pressure Cooker (SCCPPC600-V1) for $49.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. That’s as much as $50 off the going rate, matching the 2018 Black Friday price/our previous mention and the best we can find. For comparison, Walmart is offering it for $70. This stainless steel cooker features 4 one-touch settings including pressure cook, slow cook, sauté or steam, a lid-lock and a dishwasher-safe pot. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Best Buy customers. More details below.

If you would prefer one of those insanely popular Instant Pot options, Amazon has the DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is matching the lowest we have tracked outside of a brief Black Friday offer last year. Either way, be sure to check out our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted cookware.

Crock-Pot Express Crock 6-Quart Pressure Cooker: