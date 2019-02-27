This Dell 27-inch gaming monitor sports 144Hz refresh rates, USB, more: $160 (Reg. $200)

Newegg offers the Dell 27-inch 144Hz 1080p AMD FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $159.99 shipped when promo code EMCTVVB44 is applied during checkout. For comparison, it originally sold for $250 but is listed in the $200 range at most online retailers. It’s currently $180 at Amazon where we’ve seen it go for as low as $175. Take your gaming setup to the next level with Dell’s 27-inch display. Features include a 1080p panel, 144Hz refresh rate and AMD’s FreeSync technology. Also includes integrated speakers and a USB port for connecting various peripherals. HDMI and DisplayPort inputs round out the list of notable specs. Rated 4/5 stars.

Ditch the gaming features and go with Acer’s 21.5-inch 1080p ultra-thin monitor for around 50% less. This model sports thin bezels, which are great for multi-monitor setups. You’ll lose the quick refresh rates here, but it’s still a capable display for most users.

Dell FreeSync Gaming Monitor features: