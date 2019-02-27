This Dell 27-inch gaming monitor sports 144Hz refresh rates, USB, more: $160 (Reg. $200)

- Feb. 27th 2019 8:10 am ET

0

Newegg offers the Dell 27-inch 144Hz 1080p AMD FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $159.99 shipped when promo code EMCTVVB44 is applied during checkout. For comparison, it originally sold for $250 but is listed in the $200 range at most online retailers. It’s currently $180 at Amazon where we’ve seen it go for as low as $175. Take your gaming setup to the next level with Dell’s 27-inch display. Features include a 1080p panel, 144Hz refresh rate and AMD’s FreeSync technology. Also includes integrated speakers and a USB port for connecting various peripherals. HDMI and DisplayPort inputs round out the list of notable specs. Rated 4/5 stars.

Ditch the gaming features and go with Acer’s 21.5-inch 1080p ultra-thin monitor for around 50% less. This model sports thin bezels, which are great for multi-monitor setups. You’ll lose the quick refresh rates here, but it’s still a capable display for most users.

Dell FreeSync Gaming Monitor features:

  • Offers Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and fast response time of 2ms
  • Integrated speakers for impressive audio quality
  • AMD FreeSync technology creates a fluid frame rate
  • Flat screen 27″ LED FHD display shows vivid colors
  • LED backlighting permits a thinner and more energy-efficient screen
  • 1000:1 contrast ratio enables deep and accurate color reproduction
  • 400 nits brightness provides a bright and visible display

