Today only, Woot offers the Earthwise 13A 1800PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $99.99 Prime shipped. If you don’t have a Prime membership, you’ll be charged $6 for delivery. As a comparison, this model was originally listed at $200 but it typically sells for between $125 to $150. It’s going to be time to clean up after a long winter before time. This electric pressure washer will do the job without having to deal with any gas or oil. Includes a 25-foot hose and up to 64-ounce of storage for soap. Earthwise is a trusted brand with generally 4+ star ratings over at Amazon.

Earthwise Electric Pressure Washer features: