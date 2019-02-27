J.Crew takes 30% off new spring arrivals + an extra 10% off when you apply this promo code

- Feb. 27th 2019 11:09 am ET

0

Today only, J.Crew is offering 30% off full-price styles and an extra 10% off with code WEDNESDAY at checkout. Rewards members receive complimentary delivery. (Not a member? It’s free to join.)

The men’s 770 Straight-Fit Denim are a must-have from this sale and they’re currently $81. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $128. It features a medium wash that’s perfect for spring and a hem that can be easily rolled for a different look. Pair these jeans with the Essential Crewneck T-Shirt for a casual style. Even better, the t-shirt is on sale for $12 and originally was priced at $20.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

