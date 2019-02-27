Collect or play w/ these Star Wars: X-Wing Game Expansions for as low as $7 (up to 40% off)

Amazon is offering the Star Wars: X-Wing Upsilon-class Shuttle Game Expansion for $10.53 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $4 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by around 40 cents. Even if you don’t own the core game, this expansion is great for Star Wars collectors since it contains a “sleek and predatory upsilon-class first order command shuttle.” Additionally, it comes with four new pilot characters (including Kylo Ren) and fifteen upgrade cards. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below to find more expansions on sale.

