VIZIO’s 32-inch 5.1-Ch. Soundbar pumps out 98dB of room-filling audio: $120 (Refurb, Orig. $230)

Today only, Woot offers the VIZIO SB3251N 32-inch 5.1-Channel Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer and Rear Speakers in certified refurbished condition for $119.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will have an additional $6 delivery fee tacked on. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate at Walmart for a new one and is the best offer we’ve seen. VIZIO’s soundbar features a 98dB output, meaning it’ll have no problem pumping out enough sound to fill the whole room. It also features Bluetooth, an HDMI input and more, making it a versatile option for your home theater. Rated 4/5 stars from over 160 customers. It includes both 90-day Woot and 30-day VIZIO warranties.

Compared to last night’s offer on the LG 2.1-Ch. Bluetooth Soundbar at $130 shipped (25% off), today’s discount brings an additional two speakers into the mix. So if going the refurbished route isn’t an issue, this VIZIO soundbar is a superb way to improve your HDTV’s audio quality.

VIZIO 32-inch 5.1 Channel Soundbar System features:

32″ 5.1 Sound Bar System

Enjoy 98 dB of room filling, crystal clear sound to transform your home theater experience. Sound Pressure Level measured using pink noise at 1 meter, C-weighted. Total harmonic distortion calculated as electrical measurement of amplifier distortion.

Add true surround sound to your living room with the included wireless subwoofer for rich and powerful bass, and rear satellite speakers. Range approximately 60 feet line of sight from sound bar

Built-in Bluetooth lets you stream music from your mobile device in high quality. Wirelessly steam music from your smartphone or tablet!

Connections: 1X HDMI (ARC), 1X Optical (Toslink), 1x 3.5mm Stereo Mini Jack, 1x USB