Williams Sonoma’s Cookware Event takes up to 65% off All-Clad, Le Creuset, more

Williams Sonoma offers up to 65% off during its Cookware Event with free shipping on all orders via code FREESHIP at checkout. Find brands including All-Clad, Calphalon, Le Creuset, more. A standout from this sale is the All-Clad 4-qt. d5 Stainless Steel Pan for $144, which was originally $270. This pan is great for everyday cooking and its two large handles make it easy to carry and move when preparing meals. It’s also ideal for searing, braising and sautéing all of your meats. If you’re looking for a slightly larger option, the All-Clad D3 Tri-Play Weeknight Pan is a fantastic choice and it’s also on sale for $180, down from $250. Find the rest of our top picks from this sale below.
The most notable deals from Williams Sonoma include:
- All-Clad 4-qt. d5 Stainless Steel $144 (Orig. $270)
- Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Dutch Oven $150 (Orig. $240)
- GreenPan Black Ceramic Roasting Pan $80 (Orig. $150)
- Mauviel Copper Fry Pan $180 (Orig. $210)
- Zwilling Forte Nonstick Sauté Pan $150 (Orig. $187)
- All-Clad D3 Tri-Ply Weeknight Pan $180 (Orig. $250)
- Williams Sonoma Signature Omlette Pan $80 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
