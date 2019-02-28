Amazon offers up to 32% off dash cams today: HD w/ GPS & 16GB SD card for $90 (Reg. $125+)

- Feb. 28th 2019 8:44 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Wheel Witness via (96% positive feedback all-time) Amazon is offering its HD PRO Dash Cam with GPS and 16GB microSD for $89.98 shipped. That’s as much as $60 off but it has sold for closer to $125 more recently. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. Features include a 170-degree lens, night vision and a 2304x1296p resolution. It comes with a 16GB microSD card and 3 different mounts: 2 sticky and 1 suction cup. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can save a few bucks with the WheelWitness HD PRO Plus Premium Dash Cam, which is in today’s sale at $85 shipped. But you won’t get the 16GB SD card or 170-degree lens. You might also want to check out Garmin’s 5-inch GPS Dash Cam at $109 (Refurb, Orig. $300).

Wheel Witness HD PRO Dash Cam with GPS:

  • PREMIUM DASH CAM w/ 2560×1080 / 2306x1296P SUPER HD – The highest resolution currently available on any dash camera. Everything is recorded in crisp, 2304x1296P resolution allowing you to see the most detail.
  • WDR (WIDE DYNAMIC RANGE) / HDR Technology – WDR technology allows for the best night video. WDR is able to show a fully balanced exposure, with the ability to compensate light and dark spots of the frame in one shot.
  • 3x MOUNTS FOR MULTIPLE VEHICLE – 2 Sticky Mounts + 1 Suction Cup PLUG & PLAY – Once a microSD card is inserted, all you need to do is plug the camera in to the cigarette lighter outlet and it will start recording automatically.
Best Amazon Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

