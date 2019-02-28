Amazon offers up to 32% off dash cams today: HD w/ GPS & 16GB SD card for $90 (Reg. $125+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Wheel Witness via (96% positive feedback all-time) Amazon is offering its HD PRO Dash Cam with GPS and 16GB microSD for $89.98 shipped. That’s as much as $60 off but it has sold for closer to $125 more recently. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. Features include a 170-degree lens, night vision and a 2304x1296p resolution. It comes with a 16GB microSD card and 3 different mounts: 2 sticky and 1 suction cup. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can save a few bucks with the WheelWitness HD PRO Plus Premium Dash Cam, which is in today’s sale at $85 shipped. But you won’t get the 16GB SD card or 170-degree lens. You might also want to check out Garmin’s 5-inch GPS Dash Cam at $109 (Refurb, Orig. $300).

Wheel Witness HD PRO Dash Cam with GPS: