Amazon 1-day kitchenware sale from $4.50: KitchenAid Gadget Set, can openers, much more

- Feb. 28th 2019 7:56 am ET

from $4.50
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering deep deals on a wide selection of kitchen tools from KitchenAid and more. Prices start from $4.50 and you’re looking at free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout from the sale is the KitchenAid 17-Piece Tools and Gadget Set (KC448BXOBA) in black for $28.30. Regularly up to $40, this is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in over a year and the best we can find. This set includes a slotted turner, basting spoon, nylon tongs, flat grater, euro peeler, can opener, utility whisky, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 630 Amazon customers. Head below for more details and deals from today’s kitchenware sale.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you don’t need the whole set mentioned above, we also spotted the KitchenAid Can Opener for $8.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $11.50, this is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find on the 4+ star rated can opener. But be sure to browse through the rest of the sale and our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.

KitchenAid 17-Piece Tools and Gadget Set:

  • 17-PIECE SET: This KitchenAid 17-Piece Tools and Gadget set includes a slotted turner, basting spoon, nylon tongs, flat grater, euro peeler, can opener, utility whisky, set of 4 measuring cups and set of 5 measuring spoons
  • ULTIAMTE KITCHEN STARTER SET: This tool and gadget set is the ultimate starter set for any new kitchen, college student, or aspiring chef
from $4.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
kitchenaid

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard