Capture HD content with the Channel Master 45-mile Antenna for $40 (Reg. $60)

Amazon offers the Channel Master 45-mile HDTV Outdoor Antenna for $39.99 shipped. Also at Walmart for just a bit more. We’ve seen it regularly for $50 and as much as $75 recently. While there are plenty of options available for those that prefer indoor alternatives, this model is ideal for outdoor setups. It can capture channels up to 45 miles away and because it’s mounted outside, less likely to struggle with interference. Check out AntennaWeb to see which channels are available in your area. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Prefer indoor antennas? This 1byone option is made to work up to 50 miles away. Pick it up and start grabbing channels for even less than today’s featured deal.

Channel Master 45-mile Outdoor HDTV Antenna features: