Express cuts 40% off sitewide for a wardrobe refresh with deals from just $27

Express is taking 40% off sitewide, including new arrivals for three days only. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Classic Dark Wash Boot Cut Jeans are flattering, stylish and versatile to wear all year round. Originally priced at $53, during the sale you can find them marked down to $88. Even better, this style features stretch for added comfort and will look great with sneakers, boots or dress shoes alike. Find the rest of our top picks for both men and women below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Classic Boot Dark Wash Jeans $53 (Orig. $88)
- Faux Suede Chukka Sneakers $42 (Orig. $70)
- Slim Plaid Gingham Dress Shirts $42 (Orig. $70)
- Moisture-Wicking Performance Pullover $36 (Orig. $60)
- Reversible Stretch Buckle Belt $27 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Stretch Tie-Waist Jumpsuit $36 (Orig. $60)
- Mid Rise Dark Wash Boot Jeans $53 (Orig. $88)
- Mid-Rise Dark Wash Jean Leggings $53 (Orig. $88)
- Mixed Stripe Culotte Jumpsuit $48 (Orig. $80)
- Striped Square Ruffle Wrap Dress $36 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Perry Ellis gives you a fresh look with an extra 40% off all sale items + 10% off your purchase https://t.co/N36rzZ9eFi by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/tMv1X3GIIN
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 28, 2019