GoPro’s Helmet Front + Side Mount Kit captures all the action in first person: $22.50 (25% off)

Amazon offers the official GoPro Helmet Front and Side Mount Kit for $22.47 Prime shipped. Also available at B&H. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate at Best Buy as well as Target and returns the price to the Amazon all-time low. Whether you’re looking to record the last of winter’s gnarly snowboarding trips, rock climbing in the spring or surfing in the summer, this mounting kit will make sure your GoPro captures all the action. It includes both a front and side mount, allowing you to change up the shot and perspective. Over 230 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

The GoPro Helmet Front and Side Mount Kit works with all of the company’s action cameras. Another great add-on to your GoPro is an official Sleeve + Lanyard at $13. It’s perfect for more casual outings with the camera and is sure to be a favorite addition to your kit.

GoPro Helmet Front and Side Mount Kit features: