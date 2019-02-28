Add a 43-inch Hisense 1080p TV w/ Roku functionality to your setup for $180 (Reg. $250)

Walmart offers the Hisense 43-inch 1080p Smart HDTV with Roku built-in for $179.99 shipped. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $300 but we typically see it around $250. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. Looking for a second or third TV? This budget-friendly option from Hisense is a great option. It features a 1080p 43-inch panel, three HDMI inputs and more. Built-in Roku features make it easy to stream your favorite shows from various services. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
With your savings, grab an extra HDMI cable or two. We like this braided option from Amazon that is available in various lengths. A braided design keeps it in shape for the long haul.
Hisense 43-inch HDTV features:
5,000+ streaming channels and built-in Wi-Fi. Need I say more? Binge-watching content with your family and friends will become your favorite pastime once you own a this series Full HD Hisense Roku TV. With over *5,000+ streaming channels and 500,000 movies and TV episodes to choose from, everyone in your household will have something to watch. Other features of the Hisense 43″ Class FHD (1080P) Roku Smart LED TV include Motion Rate processing technology that minimizes lag or shaking in fast-action scenes, Game Mode to process fast-paced games with less input lag, and Wi-Fi. The easy set up and simple **search makes it hard NOT to love this series of the Hisense Roku TV. Connect to the Internet, activate, and start streaming. Motion Rate 120