Add a 43-inch Hisense 1080p TV w/ Roku functionality to your setup for $180 (Reg. $250)

- Feb. 28th 2019 3:04 pm ET

$180
0

Walmart offers the Hisense 43-inch 1080p Smart HDTV with Roku built-in for $179.99 shipped. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $300 but we typically see it around $250. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. Looking for a second or third TV? This budget-friendly option from Hisense is a great option. It features a 1080p 43-inch panel, three HDMI inputs and more. Built-in Roku features make it easy to stream your favorite shows from various services. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

With your savings, grab an extra HDMI cable or two. We like this braided option from Amazon that is available in various lengths. A braided design keeps it in shape for the long haul.

Hisense 43-inch HDTV features:

5,000+ streaming channels and built-in Wi-Fi. Need I say more? Binge-watching content with your family and friends will become your favorite pastime once you own a this series Full HD Hisense Roku TV. With over *5,000+ streaming channels and 500,000 movies and TV episodes to choose from, everyone in your household will have something to watch. Other features of the Hisense 43″ Class FHD (1080P) Roku Smart LED TV include Motion Rate processing technology that minimizes lag or shaking in fast-action scenes, Game Mode to process fast-paced games with less input lag, and Wi-Fi. The easy set up and simple **search makes it hard NOT to love this series of the Hisense Roku TV. Connect to the Internet, activate, and start streaming. Motion Rate 120

$180

Guides

Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Best HDTV Deals

Best HDTV Deals

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and others have included smart functionality with access to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu Plus and others.

Hisense

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp