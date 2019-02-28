Intel’s 1TB 660P NVMe M.2 SSD brings 1800MBps speeds to your machine at $120 (Reg. $190)

Today only, B&H offers the Intel 1TB 660P NVMe M.2 Internal Solid State Drive for $119.99 shipped. Also available at Amazon for $4 more. Normally selling for $190, it just recently dropped to $140, with today’s discount saving you an additional $20. In total, you’re looking at over 35% off and a new all-time low. This internal SSD brings up to 1800MBps sequential read and write speeds to your computer. Whether you’re in need of additional storage or want to upgrade your machine’s main drive, this is an affordable way to get premium transfer and boot-up speeds. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating.

Compared to other NVMe M.2 SSDs on the market, most sell for $150 or more at Amazon. If you’ll be swapping out an old hard drive from your machine but don’t want the storage to go wasted, use your savings from today’s deal to grab this highly-rated USB 3.0 enclosure.

Intel 1TB 660P NVMe M.2 Internal SSD features: