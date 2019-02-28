Get Kenneth Cole hardshell luggage just in time for spring break at up to 60% off from $79

Kenneth Cole’s Get Going Event takes up to 60% off select luggage just in time for spring break. Shipping charges apply and vary. The Lift Off Chevron Upright Carry-On is on sale for $79 and originally was priced at $200. This carry-on luggage is sleek and features spinner wheels to get you to your destination swiftly. It also includes a spacious interior and hard exterior to keep your essentials safe. Even better, it includes a TSA lock for stress-free traveling. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks from Kenneth Cole include:
- Lift Off Chevron Upright Carry-On $79 (Orig. $200)
- Renegade 24-inch Red Suitcase $99 (Orig. $260)
- 28-inch Renegade Expandable $119 (Orig. $300)
- Continuum Rose Gold Spinner $99 (Orig. $300)
- 28-inch Kings Point Luggage $119 (Orig. $260)
- …and even more deals…
Carry a MacBook, DSLR and more w/ this hiker backpack via Amazon for $27 https://t.co/xNr8ML8nLR by @trevorjd14 pic.twitter.com/DeQaZ3PKmF
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 28, 2019