Save up to 63% on Monoprice’s highly-rated SlimRun Ethernet Cables and more from $1

Monoprice is currently taking up to 63% off a selection of its networking cables starting at just over $1. Shipping varies per item, but many orders will secure free delivery. There are a variety of different lengths and color options available in today’s sale, but one standout for us is on a five-pack of Monoprice SlimRun Cat6A Five-Foot Cables for $4.19. That’s 50% off the typical price you’d pay and the best we’ve seen. The SlimRun cables are my personal recommendation for your home’s Ethernet needs. I just reorganized my server with them, and specifically enjoy the premium quality, thin design and support for 10G compatible speeds. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 300 customers. Shop all of the cables right here or head below for more.
We also spotted the ASUS RP-AC55 Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Extender for $54.99 shipped when code NEFPBG42 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 32% discount from the going rate at Amazon as well as B&H, is the first notable price drop we’ve spotted and a new all-time low. Reviews are still rolling in on the new release, but ASUS is a well-known brand.
Monoprice SlimRun Cat6A features:
Monoprice’s SlimRun Cat6A is a small cable with big performance. With a cable diameter of almost half a standard Cat6A cable, SlimRun Cat6A is easier to route and saves valuable space in high density environments, such as data centers and telecommunications rooms. With SlimRun Cat6A, you can fit more cables in the same space, saving you the time and cost of expanding or replacing cable pathways.
