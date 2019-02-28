Motorola’s Moto X4 features Alexa voice control, more: 32GB $150 or 64GB $200 (Up to 60% off)

B&H is offers the Motorola Moto X4 32GB Android Smartphone for $149.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a $125 discount from the going rate at Amazon. Step up to the 64GB version for $199.99 with the on-page coupon, saving you $220. Both versions come within $15 of our previous mention for the all-time low and match the best prices we’ve seen at Amazon. As one of Motorola’s latest handsets, the Moto X4 comes packed with notable features like hands-free access to Alexa, a 5.2-inch touchscreen and more. Plus, if the included storage isn’t enough for you, the Android phone boasts up to 2TB of microSD expandable storage. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Motorola’s Moto X4 was also just selected as one of the best affordable Android phones you can buy in January. You also won’t want to miss out on our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

Motorola Moto X4 features:

Tap into essential Android features on this Moto X4 Android One, pairing high-quality hardware with a top-class Google experience, a refreshingly simple user interface and built-in security. Enjoy the benefits of all-day battery life, ultrafast charging and a feature-packed dual rear-facing camera.