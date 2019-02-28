Today’s Best Game Deals: Forza Horizon 4 $30 or less, Banner Saga Trilogy $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition for $29.99 shipped. Regularly up to $60 at Microsoft, this ties the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. It is also matched at Best Buy meaning GCU members can grab it for $24 or so. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Sega Genesis Classics, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, The Banner Saga Trilogy and more.
More game/console deals:
- The Banner Saga Trilogy Switch $30 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
- Kingdom Hearts III $52 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
- Sega Genesis Classics Switch $23 (Reg. $30) | Target
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $26 (Reg. $30) | eShop
- Hitman 2 Starter Pack PS4 & Xbox One FREE | Microsoft/PSN
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20 (Reg. $60) | GameStop
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $40+) | Target
- Matched at Walmart
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- Or less for GCU members
- Mega Man 11 PS4 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Shenmue I & II $16 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- BioShock Collection Digital $15 (Reg. $30+) | GameStop
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $48 (Reg. $60) | Microsoft
- Zelda Breath of the Wild Starter $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Zelda Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Splatoon 2 Starter Pack $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Splatoon 2 $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Resident Evil 2 $53 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
