Today’s Best Game Deals: Forza Horizon 4 $30 or less, Banner Saga Trilogy $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition for $29.99 shipped. Regularly up to $60 at Microsoft, this ties the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. It is also matched at Best Buy meaning GCU members can grab it for $24 or so. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Sega Genesis Classics, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, The Banner Saga Trilogy and more.

