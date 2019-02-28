Waste King’s highly-rated 1/2 HP Garbage Disposal drops to $57 in today’s Gold Box (Reg. $80)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Waste King Legend Series 1/2 HP Power Cord-(L-2600) Garbage Disposal for $56.76 shipped. Regularly up to $80 or so, this is matching he lowest we have tracked on Amazon in the last year, outside of a brief one-day deal back in August 2018. This model features a 1/2 HP, 2600 rpm motor, a 5-year limited in-home warranty, stainless steel grind components and a pre-installed power cord. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While we are talking about updating the kitchen, you might want to swing by this morning’s Amazon Gold Box kitchenware sale. We are seeing all kinds of notable cooking gadgets on sale starting from just $4.50 Prime shipped. And head over to our Home Goods Guide for discounted cookware, tools, smart home gear and more.

Waste King Legend Series 1/2 HP Garbage Disposal: