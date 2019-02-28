This Alexa-enabled Indoor Security Camera is down to its best price in years at $25 (22% off)

Amazon offers the Zmodo New Mini Indoor Security Camera for $24.99 Prime shipped. Also available at Best Buy and Walmart for the same price. That’s good for a 22% discount from the going rate, comes within $2.50 of the Amazon all-time low and is the best we’ve seen since 2017. Zmodo’s Indoor Camera packs a 720p sensor, features motion-activated alerts, works with Alexa and more. If you’re looking for an affordable way to keep an eye on your abode but don’t need 1080p video, then this option is hard to beat. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 4,800 customers.

For just a bit more you can bring home the Wyze Cam, which does feature 1080p recording. However, the major tradeoff here is that it doesn’t integrate with a wide range of home security devices like Zmodo’s option does.

Zmodo New Mini Indoor Security Camera features:

Add simple security to your home or business with this wireless camera, which is easily viewed from a smartphone or tablet with a free mobile app. A built-in microphone and speaker let you talk to the person on screen.