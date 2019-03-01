Protect your car’s interior w/ an AmazonBasics Windshield Sun Shade for $4

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Car Windshield Sun Shade in the larger size for $3.79. This is an add-on item, so you’ll need to include it in an order over $25 to enjoy the discounted price and free shipping. For comparison, it often sells for upwards of $15. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and much less than the medium size which is currently at $12.50. They say that warmer weather is on its way, so it’s time to consider protecting your vehicle. Aside from keeping temperatures lower, this sun shade can also remove harmful UV rays that can damage interiors. Perfects for leather seats and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Put your savings towards some Armor All wipes. These simple cleaning wipes are made to protect your vehicle’s interior. Perfect for getting rid of dirt, dust and grime.

AmazonBasics Car Windshield Sun Shade features: