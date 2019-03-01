Most new parents know the benefits of swaddling and how the technique can lead to a better night’s sleep for both the baby and yourself. There are loads of options to choose from with an array of cute prints for boys and girls. That’s why today we are rounding up our favorite budget-friendly options for you to try or to give as a gift. Head below to find our top picks with prices starting at just $13.

Copper Pearl

If you’re looking for cute prints on swaddles, Copper Pearl has an array of stylish and unique options. For girls, I absolutely love the Knit Swaddle Blanket in Holly that features roses throughout. These swaddles were designed large to take them from birth up into their toddler years and it’s also lightweight and breathable to make sure your baby is comfortable. With over 1,100 reviews, this swaddle is rated 4.9/5 stars. For boys, I think that this dinosaur option is adorable and each swaddle is priced at $25.

Aden + Anis

A similar option to Copper Pearl is a company called Aden + Anis. If you’re after unique prints, Aden + Anis has an abundance and the styles start at just $13. One thing I love about Aden + Anis is that they offer packs of two, three and four swaddles that make awesome gifts. One of our favorite gender neutral options is the Winnie the Pooh 4-Pack Set that’s priced at $55. This set features 100% cotton material that’s lightweight and machine washable for convenience. Plus, each swaddle is large enough to use in multiple ways include a stroller or nursing cover.

ErgoBaby

ErgoBaby is know for its high-quality carriers and they also make wonderful swaddles. These swaddlers were designed to be easy to use with a 1,2,3 method that crosses at the body and lets the legs roam freely with a removable pouch. This makes it easy for diaper changes and as well as breathable for the baby. This swaddler pouch comes in over ten colors and patterns and is priced at $25.

HALO

Finally, the HALO Sleep Sak is highly-recommended by Amazon customers. With over 1,800 reviews it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. It’s just $22 and available in three sizes: preemie, newborn and small. This swaddle can be wrapped in three different styles and has a front zipper that makes it easy for diaper changes. It also features a fleece material that is perfect for winter weather to help keep them warm.

Which swaddle brand is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.