Kate Spade offers 30% off sitewide, including new spring arrivals + free shipping

- Mar. 1st 2019 8:46 am ET

For a limited time only, Kate Spade offers 30% off everything, including new arrivals with code GOODPURCHASE at checkout. Even better, receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the Sydney Large Double Zip Handbag that’s available for $265 and originally was priced at $378. This handbag is a perfect item for everyday wear and I love its structure. Its all black or nude color options are sophisticated and versatile to pair with your entire wardrobe. Plus, it comes with an additional strap that you can carry over your shoulder for convenience. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from the Kate Spade sale.

 Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

