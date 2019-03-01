Nordstrom offers up to 60% off its new markdowns for men and women with top brands included. Prices are as marked. All orders receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Barbour Lutz QUilted Jacket for $108, which is down from its original rate of $269. This jacket is a classic piece that you can wear in your wardrobe for years to come. Pair it with the Cole Haan Grand Pro Tennis Shoes that are also on sale for $75 for a stylish and casual look. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include: