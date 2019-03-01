Nordstrom offers up to 60% off its new markdowns for men and women with top brands included. Prices are as marked. All orders receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Barbour Lutz QUilted Jacket for $108, which is down from its original rate of $269. This jacket is a classic piece that you can wear in your wardrobe for years to come. Pair it with the Cole Haan Grand Pro Tennis Shoes that are also on sale for $75 for a stylish and casual look. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom.
The most notable deals for men include:
- The North Face Jester Reversible Bomber $89 (Orig. $149)
- Vineyard Vines New Nine Pullover $75 (Orig. $125)
- Under Armour MK1 Quarter Zip $18 (Orig. $45)
- Barbour Lutz Quilted Jacket $108 (Orig. $269)
- Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Shoe $75 (Orig. $150)
The most notable deals for women include:
- 1.state Off the Shoulder Top $47 (Orig. $79)
- Treasure & Bond Varsity Pullover $27 (Orig. $45)
- Lush Henley Top $31 (Orig. $39)
- Lou & Grey Texturestitch Sweater $42 (Orig. $70)
- BaubleBar Danasia Faceted Hoops $23 (Orig. $38)
Express cuts 40% off sitewide for a wardrobe refresh with deals from just $27 https://t.co/1RAPWVJwOd by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/y9d28DxFUb
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 28, 2019