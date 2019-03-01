Make fancy drinks w/ a SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker for $46 (save $30, today only)

Today only, Target is offering the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker for $45.89 shipped. An automatic discount will be applied at checkout. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $2. With the Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker, a 60L CO2 Cylinder, and a 1L Slim Carbonating Bottle, this kit includes everything you need to get started. If you’re new to SodaStream, one of the neatest parts about it is that it doesn’t need electricity to operate since CO2 does all the work. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re anything like me, you’ll want some flavoring to go with your new SodaStream. Use some of today’s savings to grab a Fruit Drops Variety Pack for $25 and make it taste just the way you like. With flavored lemon, lime, orange, raspberry and mango flavors available, this variety pack is sure to keep your taste buds hopping.

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker features: