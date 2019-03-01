Save up to 50% on 802.11ac Wi-Fi Routers: TP-Link Dual-Band w/ 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports $40, more

- Mar. 1st 2019 3:41 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the TP-Link Smart 802.11ac Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router for $39.99 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, though you’ll find it sells for as much as $60 at Best Buy and B&H. Today’s offer also matches the Amazon all-time low. Across its dual bands, this router supports up to 1200Mbps speeds, features four Gigabit Ethernet ports alongside two USB inputs and more. It’s a perfect budget-conscious way to upgrade your parents’ home Wi-Fi and more. It carries a 3.9/5 star rating from over 2,100 customers. Head below for more.

We also spotted the ASUS RT-AC1200G802.11ac Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router for $39.99 shipped when code EMCTVVB47 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 50% discount, is the first notable price drop we’ve seen and is a new all-time low. Ratings are still coming in, but ASUS routers are well-reviewed overall.

TP-Link Smart 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router features:

  • Dual band router upgrades to 1200 Mbps high speed internet(300Mbps for 2.4GHz + 900Mbps for 5GHz), reducing buffering and ideal for 4K stream
  • Gigabit Ethernet ports, ideal for any internet plan and allow you to directly connect your wired devices
  • USB Access – Share your USB drive content wirelessly; Operating Temperature: 0℃~40 ℃ (32 ℉~104℉); Storage Temperature: -40℃~70 ℃ (-40 ℉~158℉)
  • TP-Link Tether app – Easily set up and manage your home network at home or remotely.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

TP-Link

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go