Save up to 50% on 802.11ac Wi-Fi Routers: TP-Link Dual-Band w/ 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports $40, more

Amazon offers the TP-Link Smart 802.11ac Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router for $39.99 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, though you’ll find it sells for as much as $60 at Best Buy and B&H. Today’s offer also matches the Amazon all-time low. Across its dual bands, this router supports up to 1200Mbps speeds, features four Gigabit Ethernet ports alongside two USB inputs and more. It’s a perfect budget-conscious way to upgrade your parents’ home Wi-Fi and more. It carries a 3.9/5 star rating from over 2,100 customers. Head below for more.

We also spotted the ASUS RT-AC1200G802.11ac Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router for $39.99 shipped when code EMCTVVB47 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 50% discount, is the first notable price drop we’ve seen and is a new all-time low. Ratings are still coming in, but ASUS routers are well-reviewed overall.

TP-Link Smart 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router features:

Dual band router upgrades to 1200 Mbps high speed internet(300Mbps for 2.4GHz + 900Mbps for 5GHz), reducing buffering and ideal for 4K stream

Gigabit Ethernet ports, ideal for any internet plan and allow you to directly connect your wired devices

USB Access – Share your USB drive content wirelessly; Operating Temperature: 0℃~40 ℃ (32 ℉~104℉); Storage Temperature: -40℃~70 ℃ (-40 ℉~158℉)

TP-Link Tether app – Easily set up and manage your home network at home or remotely.