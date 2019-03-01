Be ready for spring hikes with the Venture Pal Lightweight Backpack for $15 Prime shipped

SPD Group (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Venture Pal Lightweight Packable Durable Travel Hiking Backpack Daypack in several color options for $14.69 Prime shipped with code 944PUZ43 at checkout. Regularly $21, that’s an Amazon all-time low. If you have spring hikes on the horizon, the Venture Pal backpack is a must with its lightweight material and breathable mesh straps. It also can easily hold your 15- or 13-inch MacBook and its packable design is great for taking on trips. This Amazon choice backpack is rated 4.4/5 stars with over 4,700 reviews.

Venture Pal Lightweight Hiking Backpack features:

This Venture Pal Backpack is made with high quality tear and water resistant material, provides extra strength and long-lasting performance with the lightest weight possible.

The extra strength provided by the double-layer bottom piece makes it very convenient to carry more load on your journeys.

Heavy duty two-way SBS metal zippers across the backpack are convenient to operation on whichever side you prefer.

Breathable mesh shoulder straps with plentiful sponge padding help relieve the stress from your shoulder.