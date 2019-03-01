Be ready for spring hikes with the Venture Pal Lightweight Backpack for $15 Prime shipped

SPD Group (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Venture Pal Lightweight Packable Durable Travel Hiking Backpack Daypack in several color options for $14.69 Prime shipped with code 944PUZ43 at checkout. Regularly $21, that’s an Amazon all-time low. If you have spring hikes on the horizon, the Venture Pal backpack is a must with its lightweight material and breathable mesh straps. It also can easily hold your 15- or 13-inch MacBook and its packable design is great for taking on trips. This Amazon choice backpack is rated 4.4/5 stars with over 4,700 reviews.
Venture Pal Lightweight Hiking Backpack features:
- This Venture Pal Backpack is made with high quality tear and water resistant material, provides extra strength and long-lasting performance with the lightest weight possible.
- The extra strength provided by the double-layer bottom piece makes it very convenient to carry more load on your journeys.
- Heavy duty two-way SBS metal zippers across the backpack are convenient to operation on whichever side you prefer.
- Breathable mesh shoulder straps with plentiful sponge padding help relieve the stress from your shoulder.
