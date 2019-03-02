Load your favorite magazines on Kindle starting from $4/yr. in today’s Gold Box

- Mar. 2nd 2019 10:21 am ET

From $4
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Kindle magazine subscriptions from $3.75. Our top pick is an EatingWell 1-Year Subscription for $3.75. Considering that the current issue alone is $5 right now, you may as well save the extra dollar-plus and opt for a year of healthy recipes instead. You’ll receive six bi-monthly issues. Make sure to cancel your subscription before it renews for the following year at regular price. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more of our top picks from this sale.

More top picks from this sale:

That’s not all we have for Kindle. We rounded up a series of cookbooks from $1. Also, check out this month’s Kindle First Reads for FREE.

EatingWell Magazine:

If you care about what’s in your food, you’ll love that all our recipes use simple & nutritious ingredients that taste as good as they are good for you. With EatingWell you’ll …

• Have more energy • Slim down • Boost your mood • Feel better, be healthier

From $4

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author