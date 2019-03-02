Load your favorite magazines on Kindle starting from $4/yr. in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Kindle magazine subscriptions from $3.75. Our top pick is an EatingWell 1-Year Subscription for $3.75. Considering that the current issue alone is $5 right now, you may as well save the extra dollar-plus and opt for a year of healthy recipes instead. You’ll receive six bi-monthly issues. Make sure to cancel your subscription before it renews for the following year at regular price. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more of our top picks from this sale.

More top picks from this sale:

That’s not all we have for Kindle. We rounded up a series of cookbooks from $1. Also, check out this month’s Kindle First Reads for FREE.

EatingWell Magazine: