Load your favorite magazines on Kindle starting from $4/yr. in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Kindle magazine subscriptions from $3.75. Our top pick is an EatingWell 1-Year Subscription for $3.75. Considering that the current issue alone is $5 right now, you may as well save the extra dollar-plus and opt for a year of healthy recipes instead. You’ll receive six bi-monthly issues. Make sure to cancel your subscription before it renews for the following year at regular price. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more of our top picks from this sale.
More top picks from this sale:
- Martha Stewart Living: $4 (Reg. $12)
- New York Magazine: $5 (Reg. $25)
- Prevention: $10 (Reg. $24)
- …and even more deals…
That’s not all we have for Kindle. We rounded up a series of cookbooks from $1. Also, check out this month’s Kindle First Reads for FREE.
EatingWell Magazine:
If you care about what’s in your food, you’ll love that all our recipes use simple & nutritious ingredients that taste as good as they are good for you. With EatingWell you’ll …
• Have more energy • Slim down • Boost your mood • Feel better, be healthier