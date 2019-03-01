“Flour Water Salt Yeast” for Kindle is now $3 (Reg. $20) + more cookbooks to download from $1

- Mar. 1st 2019 2:58 pm ET

0

Amazon offers downloads of Flour Water Salt Yeast: The Fundamentals of Artisan Bread and Pizza for Kindle for $2.99. Regularly around $20, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked for the digital edition of this cookbook. Meanwhile, the hardcover version can currently be purchased for $19. Portland, Oregon-based baker Ken Forkish shares his recipes and tips for making the best bread and pizza at home. An Amazon #1 best-seller in bread baking, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 1,000 home chefs. Head below for even more discounted cookbooks you can add to your Kindle.

More discounted cookbooks for Kindle:

If you need more than a cookbook or two to get started in the kitchen, check out our Home Goods Guide, which currently features deals on a KitchenAid Stand Mixer, Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Block Set, and other essentials.

Once you’ve enjoyed your homecooked meal, kick back with one of these Kindle First Reads Books for FREE.

Flour Water Salt Yeast features:

Flour Water Salt Yeast is more than just a collection of recipes for amazing bread and pizza—it offers a complete baking education, with a thorough yet accessible explanation of the tools and techniques that set artisan bread apart. Featuring a tutorial on baker’s percentages, advice for manipulating ingredients ratios to create custom doughs, tips for adapting bread baking schedules to fit your day-to-day life, and an entire chapter that demystifies the levain-making process, Flour Water Salt Yeast is an indispensable resource for bakers who want to make their daily bread exceptional bread.

