“Flour Water Salt Yeast” for Kindle is now $3 (Reg. $20) + more cookbooks to download from $1

Amazon offers downloads of Flour Water Salt Yeast: The Fundamentals of Artisan Bread and Pizza for Kindle for $2.99. Regularly around $20, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked for the digital edition of this cookbook. Meanwhile, the hardcover version can currently be purchased for $19. Portland, Oregon-based baker Ken Forkish shares his recipes and tips for making the best bread and pizza at home. An Amazon #1 best-seller in bread baking, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 1,000 home chefs. Head below for even more discounted cookbooks you can add to your Kindle.

More discounted cookbooks for Kindle:

If you need more than a cookbook or two to get started in the kitchen, check out our Home Goods Guide, which currently features deals on a KitchenAid Stand Mixer, Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Block Set, and other essentials.

Once you’ve enjoyed your homecooked meal, kick back with one of these Kindle First Reads Books for FREE.

Flour Water Salt Yeast features: