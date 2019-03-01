“Flour Water Salt Yeast” for Kindle is now $3 (Reg. $20) + more cookbooks to download from $1

Amazon offers downloads of Flour Water Salt Yeast: The Fundamentals of Artisan Bread and Pizza for Kindle for $2.99. Regularly around $20, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked for the digital edition of this cookbook. Meanwhile, the hardcover version can currently be purchased for $19. Portland, Oregon-based baker Ken Forkish shares his recipes and tips for making the best bread and pizza at home. An Amazon #1 best-seller in bread baking, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 1,000 home chefs. Head below for even more discounted cookbooks you can add to your Kindle.
More discounted cookbooks for Kindle:
- The Complete Nose to Tail: $3 (Reg. $16)
- The Preppy Cookbook: $1 (Reg. $6)
- The 12 Bottle Bar: $2 (Reg. 10)
- Plant Power: Vegan Recipes: $2 (Reg. $12)
- My Prairie Cookbook: $2 (Reg. $13)
- 100 Days of Real Food: $3 (Reg. $14)
- Sweetie Pie’s Cookbook: $2 (Reg. $12)
- The Berry Bible: $1 (Reg. $4)
Flour Water Salt Yeast features:
Flour Water Salt Yeast is more than just a collection of recipes for amazing bread and pizza—it offers a complete baking education, with a thorough yet accessible explanation of the tools and techniques that set artisan bread apart. Featuring a tutorial on baker’s percentages, advice for manipulating ingredients ratios to create custom doughs, tips for adapting bread baking schedules to fit your day-to-day life, and an entire chapter that demystifies the levain-making process, Flour Water Salt Yeast is an indispensable resource for bakers who want to make their daily bread exceptional bread.