Enjoy fast transfer speeds w/ SanDisk’s portable 480GB SSD, now $87 (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon offers the SanDisk 500 Extreme 480GB Portable USB 3.0 Solid-State Drive for $87.22 shipped. That’s down from the usual $100+ price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Portable solid-state drives are perfect for quickly transferring data on-the-go. This would be ideal for backups of video and pictures as files are moved at up to 440MB/s. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
If you don’t require SSD-grade transfer speeds, consider going with a Seagate 2TB Portable External Hard Drive for nearly $30 less. This model features additional storage and can handle everything from Time Machine backups to game console storage.
SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD features:
The SanDisk Extreme 500 Portable SSD allows you to carry 480GB of data in your pocket. It’s ideal for computer users, photographers, videographers and graphic designers who need to transfer or back up large files on the go. This high-speed SSD with read speeds of up to 430MB/s lets you move your files in a flash.