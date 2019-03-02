Enjoy fast transfer speeds w/ SanDisk’s portable 480GB SSD, now $87 (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon offers the SanDisk 500 Extreme 480GB Portable USB 3.0 Solid-State Drive for $87.22 shipped. That’s down from the usual $100+ price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Portable solid-state drives are perfect for quickly transferring data on-the-go. This would be ideal for backups of video and pictures as files are moved at up to 440MB/s. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

If you don’t require SSD-grade transfer speeds, consider going with a Seagate 2TB Portable External Hard Drive for nearly $30 less. This model features additional storage and can handle everything from Time Machine backups to game console storage.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD features: