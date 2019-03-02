Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K Streamer includes Google Assistant + $10 VUDU credit for $50

- Mar. 2nd 2019 10:54 am ET

Walmart offers the Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR Streamer for $49.99 shipped. You’ll also get a $10 VUDU credit with purchase as well. Regularly $60, today’s deal is $10 off the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen from a value-perspective. This isn’t your regular streamer, as Xiaomi Mi features full 4K and HDR support, along with an included remote with Google Assistant. Of course, you’ll find all of your favorite streaming services and more. We just reviewed the Xiaomi Mi Box S and called it an “incredible value at $59,” making today’s deal all the more noteworthy. Walmart customers generally agree.

Looking to stream and save even further? Roku’s Express HD media player delivers a host of popular services for under $30. It’s still a capable streaming box but you will miss out on features like Google Assistant.

Xiaomi Mi Box S features:

Connect to a world of content and entertainment at home with Mi Box S. Running on the latest Android TV 8.1 is easy to use, supports voice controls and your favorite apps such as Netflix, VUDU, YouTube, SlingTV and more! Experience stunning 4K HDR visuals and DOLBY DTS for an immersive experience. Catch your favorite TV shows, play games, watch the news or listen to the radio. Mi Box also recommends videos based on your personal YouTube and Google Play preferences.

Xiaomi

