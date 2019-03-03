Make macOS more useful with ActiveDock for Mac $15 (Orig. $50)

There is much to like about macOS, but the Dock is definitely not a highlight. ActiveDock for Mac turns that simple shelf into a productivity hub, with seamless file grouping and window switching. You can get it now for $15 (Orig. $49.99) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: DOWNLOADIT.

The regular macOS Dock provides quick access to apps and folders — and not much else. For power users, it’s a waste of screen space.

ActiveDock looks very similar to Apple’s Dock. The difference is, this supercharged app is packed with useful features. This upgraded Dock can hold groups of apps and folders, with quick access via pop-up menus. ActiveDock also has a Window Preview feature, which lets you check out what’s happening in every open app.

In addition, this Dock is really easy to customize. You can add custom icons, change the size and color of the shelf, and hide any app you would rather forget.

With this deal, you will get ActiveDock on a lifetime license. This includes all future versions, including major updates.

Order now for $15 to get ActiveDock for Mac, worth $49.99 with promo code: DOWNLOADIT.