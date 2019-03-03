Save up to 50% on Amazon Fire TV Media Players: 4K Stick $35 or Cube $60 Prime shipped

Woot offers the Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K Streaming Media Player for $59.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will have an extra $6 delivery fee added on. That’s good for a 50% discount from the going rate at Amazon, is $20 under our previous mention and matches the Amazon all-time low. Fire TV Cube brings an always on Alexa experience to your home theater. The 4K HDR-compatible media player responds to voice commands and gives you access to Netflix, Hulu, Prime video and more. We said it was an “aggressive initial step towards a voice-controlled home theater” in our hands-on review. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 2,900 customers. Head below for more.

Woot is also offering the first generation Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Stick for $34.99 Prime shipped. That’s good for a $15 discount from the going rate of the latest model at Amazon and matches the all-time low there. If you don’t need the integrated Echo capabilities, this is a compelling way to add 4K content to an existing TV. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 12,000 customers.

Fire TV Cube features:

Fire TV Cube is the first hands-free streaming media player with Alexa, delivering an all-in-one entertainment experience. From across the room just say, “Alexa, play Billions” and Fire TV Cube turns on your TV and starts playing the SHOWTIME drama, allowing you to control your entertainment with voice commands. Watch as thousands of movies and TV episodes come to life with vibrant colors and detailed contrast in 4K Ultra HD and HDR.