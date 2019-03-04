This CyberPower 2 USB + 12-Outlet UPS won’t let outages kill your vibe: $110 shipped ($75 off)

Mar. 4th 2019

B&H is offering the CyberPower 12-Outlet + 2 USB 1500VA/900W UPS (BRG1500AVRLCD) for $109.95 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $75 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a price we’ve only seen beaten one time before. Truth be told, I’m kind of addicted to buying UPS devices. I have eight in total. Most of them exist to keep my Wi-Fi up and running during outages, but I have two beefy ones like this and absolutely love that I can keep on working (or playing) without interruptions. Additionally, I can’t recommend having a model that sports a display on the front, since it allows you to see an estimate of much power you have left. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Use some of today’s savings to keep your smartphone powered up without cables and electricity. The Energizer $42 Wireless 10000mAh Power Bank beams up to 10W of power through a Qi coil, providing an easy way to top off your phone when hooking up to power is not possible or simply inconvenient. I recently bought my first Qi power bank so I no longer need to fumble with cables when I am traveling.

CyberPower 12-Outlet UPS features:

  • 1500VA/900W Intelligent LCD Battery Backup Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System
  • 12 NEMA 5-15R OUTLETS: (6) Battery Backup & Surge Protected Outlets, (6) Surge Protected Outlets safeguard desktop computers, workstations, networking devices and home entertainment equipment. The UPS also includes 2 USB charge ports (2.1 Amp shared) to power portable devices

