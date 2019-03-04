Hit the ground running this spring w/ DEWALT’s 7-pc. Cordless Tool Kit for a low of $360 (Reg. $449)

CPO Outlets (99.1% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the DEWALT 20V MAX 7-pc. Cordless Tool Kit (DCK720D2) for $359.99 shipped. Today’s deal is $89 off what it’s fetching at retailers like Home Depot, a $68 savings at its current Amazon low, and beats the best we’ve tracked by nearly $20. Not much can stop you this spring when you’ve got a drill, impact driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, grinder, work light and even a Bluetooth speaker on your side. You can enjoy some peace of mind knowing that DEWALT backs this kit with a 3-year warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

As I said above, not much can stop you with the combo above. However, you don’t want to get caught without having the right drill and screw bits on hand. Grab the matching DEWALT 27-pc. Rapid Load Bit Set for $13 and reduce the need to run to your local hardware store.

DEWALT 20V MAX 7-pc. Cordless Tool Kit features: