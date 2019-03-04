The Huawei MateBook X Pro has a 3K touchscreen, minimal bezels, more: $1,235 (Reg. $1,400)

Huawei via Rakuten is offering its MateBook X Pro Signature Edition 13.9-inch 1.8 GHz/16GB/512GB Laptop for $1,234.99 shipped when coupon code HUA115 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. Typically fetching $1,400 or so, today’s deal still manages to slice $65 off this week’s Amazon price drop and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. With minimal bezels, a beautiful 3K display, and an i7 processor, this sleek laptop not only looks great but also packs a punch. With two USB-C ports, a headphone jack, and one standard USB-A port, this laptop provides new tech while keeping important legacy inputs available. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Have a look at our review to learn more about the MateBook X Pro.

Keep Anker’s $37 USB Type-C Power Adapter in your bag so you’re always ready to head out in a moment’s notice. With 60W power delivery, your new laptop will charge quickly and without a fuss. A sleek form-factor with foldable prongs means it will play nicely with other gear and not cause damage.

Huawei MateBook X Pro Laptop features: