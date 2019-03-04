The Huawei MateBook X Pro has a 3K touchscreen, minimal bezels, more: $1,235 (Reg. $1,400)

- Mar. 4th 2019 5:14 pm ET

0

Huawei via Rakuten is offering its MateBook X Pro Signature Edition 13.9-inch 1.8 GHz/16GB/512GB Laptop for $1,234.99 shipped when coupon code HUA115 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. Typically fetching $1,400 or so, today’s deal still manages to slice $65 off this week’s Amazon price drop and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. With minimal bezels, a beautiful 3K display, and an i7 processor, this sleek laptop not only looks great but also packs a punch. With two USB-C ports, a headphone jack, and one standard USB-A port, this laptop provides new tech while keeping important legacy inputs available. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Have a look at our review to learn more about the MateBook X Pro.

Keep Anker’s $37 USB Type-C Power Adapter in your bag so you’re always ready to head out in a moment’s notice. With 60W power delivery, your new laptop will charge quickly and without a fuss. A sleek form-factor with foldable prongs means it will play nicely with other gear and not cause damage.

Huawei MateBook X Pro Laptop features:

  • World’s First FullView Display: Immersive 13.9-inch 3K touchscreen with 91% screen-to-body ratio, only 0.57-inch thin and weighs only 2.93 lbs., perfect for at-home or on-the-go computing
  • Powerful Inside: Windows 10 Home Signature Edition with no bloatware. 8th Gen Intel Core i7 8550U processor + NVIDIA GeForce MX150 – boosts performance up to 40% over its predecessor
  • Home Theater: 3K touchscreen with 3,000 x 2,000 resolution, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 260 PPI allow you to see vivid details when viewing HD content. 2nd Gen Dolby ATMOS for immersive audio

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Rakuten

Rakuten
Huawei

About the Author