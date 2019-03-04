Get a proper night’s rest w/ this LectroFan Noise/Sound Machine from $27 shipped (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Sound Machine for $26.78 shipped after you clip the $10 on-page coupon. Regularly up to $50 or so, this is about $10 below our previous mention and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the white model down at $29, which is the best price we can find on that option. Walmart has it listed at $50 for comparison. Perfect for relaxation, meditation or just to help you get to sleep, this model features 10 fan sounds and 10 ambient noise variations. It is powered by by AC or USB and has precise volume controls. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,500 Amazon customers. More details below.
You can always opt for a free (or very close to it) iOS app that can in many ways accomplish the same thing as the LectroFan. Apps like Calm and Slumber will certainly do the trick, but you will have to leave your phone running all night.
LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Sound Machine:
- Provides ten fan sounds and ten ambient noise variations, including white noise, pink noise and brown noise
- Helps mask disruptive environmental noises so you or your little one can fall asleep with ease. 12 inch cord length
- Safe, solid-state design is powered by AC or USB and dynamically creates unique, non-repeating sounds with no moving parts
- Precise volume control allows you to set the perfect level for your unique environment. 1dB increment control for 10x quieter –10x louder than fan machines
- Also ideal for creating a disturbance-free work area, or just reducing the distracting effect of outside noises for a more relaxing environment, day or night