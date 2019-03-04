Amazon has the top-rated Little Giant 22-foot Ladder for $170 (Reg. $230)

Have the right ladder for the job every time with the Velocity multi-use ladder from Little Giant. This professional-grade ladder system features a convertible design that allows it to be used in up to 33 unique configurations (Model 22). The aluminum construction and dual-pin hinge offer stability, while the Rock Locks make it easy to adjust the length. The Velocity is up to 20 percent lighter than the leading competitor, but has a 300-pound rating and is available in three different models that offer 16, 24, and 33 unique configurations.