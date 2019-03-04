Amazon has the top-rated Little Giant 22-foot Ladder for $170 (Reg. $230)

- Mar. 4th 2019 7:39 pm ET

$170
0

Amazon offers the Little Giant 22-foot Multi-position Ladder for $169.98 shipped. As a comparison, it sells for around $230 at Home Depot and today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low price. With winter coming to an end before long, it will be time to clean up your outdoor spaces. This Little Giant ladder will do the job with a multi-position design and up to 22-feet of total height. It can also withstand weights up to 300-pounds. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Little Giant Multi-Use Ladder features:

Have the right ladder for the job every time with the Velocity multi-use ladder from Little Giant. This professional-grade ladder system features a convertible design that allows it to be used in up to 33 unique configurations (Model 22). The aluminum construction and dual-pin hinge offer stability, while the Rock Locks make it easy to adjust the length. The Velocity is up to 20 percent lighter than the leading competitor, but has a 300-pound rating and is available in three different models that offer 16, 24, and 33 unique configurations.

$170

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Little Giant

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp