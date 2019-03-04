Mr. Beams’ Motion-activated Spotlight illuminates your porch for $12 Prime shipped (25% off)

Amazon offers the Mr. Beams MB360 Battery-Powered Motion-Activated LED Spotlights for $12 Prime shipped. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate at Home Depot or Walmart and is the best price we’ve seen since September. With built-in batteries, these outdoor spotlights can be placed just about anywhere. They output 200 lumens and are rated to run for about a year before needing to swap out the batteries. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 6,900 customers.

If you’re looking for a more capable outdoor light source, the Mr. Beams MB3000 Dual Head Security Spotlight sports the same motion-activation and battery-powered form-factor. 

Mr. Beams LED Spotlight features:

  • Bold, durable, weatherproof design allows it can be installed almost anywhere including garages, doorways, decks, porches, sheds, fences and trees
  • Motion activation, auto shut off and a light sensor help to prolong battery life
  • Two-pack Brown mb360xt spotlights. Screws included
  • Install the wireless, battery-powered light in 5 minutes – no electrician needed
  • This next generation battery LED spotlight provides 200 lumens of bright outdoor security lighting
  • Get 1 year of light on each set of batteries with average use of 8-10 activations a day

