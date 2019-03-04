Add an extra layer of security to your home w/ the Nest x Yale Smart Lock for $211 (Reg. $279)

Altatac via Rakuten offers the Nest x Yale Smart Lock for $210.80 shipped when promo code SAVE15 is applied during checkout. Note: You must be signed into your Rakuten account to lock-in these savings. As a comparison, this lock usually sells for $279. This deal beats Home Depot’s 24-hour sale by $39 as well as our previous mention by $5. The Nest x Yale smart lock works in tandem with other devices to deliver a connected security setup. A bundled Nest Connect sensor alerts when your door hasn’t been locked or closed. Make custom passcodes for guests and receive alerts as they come and go. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nest x Yale Smart Lock features:

Meet the secure, tamper-proof lock from Nest and Yale. It’s keyless, so you can lock and unlock the door from anywhere with the Nest app. Give people you trust a passcode and get alerts when they come and go. And lock the door with a tap. If you forget, the Nest x Yale Lock even reminds you. The Nest and Yale Lock connects to your Wi-Fi and the Nest app through the included Nest Connect.