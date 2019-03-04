Packable jackets from Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan, Hunter & more from $40 at Hautelook

For two days only, Hautelook’s Men’s Packable Outerwear Event is live with up to 70% off Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan & more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The most notable deal from this sale is the Tommy Hilfiger Down Puffer Jacket for $80, which is down from its original rate of $195. This lightweight jacket is great for transitioning into spring and its packable for all of your travel plans. It’s available in several color options and it features a water-resistant material. A similar option is the Cole Haan Packable Hooded Jacket that’s also on sale for $100 and originally was priced at $258. Find the rest of our top picks below.

