Packable jackets from Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan, Hunter & more from $40 at Hautelook

For two days only, Hautelook’s Men’s Packable Outerwear Event is live with up to 70% off Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan & more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The most notable deal from this sale is the Tommy Hilfiger Down Puffer Jacket for $80, which is down from its original rate of $195. This lightweight jacket is great for transitioning into spring and its packable for all of your travel plans. It’s available in several color options and it features a water-resistant material. A similar option is the Cole Haan Packable Hooded Jacket that’s also on sale for $100 and originally was priced at $258. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Tommy Hilfiger Down Puffer Jacket $80 (Orig. $195)
- Helly Hansen Urban Liner Jacket $120 (Orig. $200)
- Cole Haan Packable Hooded Jacket $100 (Orig. $258)
- Hunter Original Packable Jacket $65 (Orig. $225)
- Free Country Jacket with Hood $60 (Orig. $120)
- Hawke & Co All Weather Jacket $40 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
In case you missed it, Mountain Hardwear is offering 60% off select jackets, vests and more.