Buy a Philips Hue Play for $130 or Light Strip Plus bundle at $160 and score a FREE hub (Save $60)

- Mar. 4th 2019 4:53 pm ET

0

Philips is currently offering a free HomeKit-enabled Hue Hub when you buy the Hue Play Double Pack in Black or White for $129.99 shipped. The same promotion applies to the Hue Light Strip Plus Bundle at $159.98. In both cases, you’ll be knocking $60 off the usual price tag with the free hub, saving you up to 32%. The Hue Play lights are perfect options for adding bias lighting to your home theater. I personally favor them over the Light Strip Plus, which excels more at adding ambient lighting to shelves, your desk, monitors and more. Hue products are highly-rated overall and some of our favorite smart home accessories here at 9to5.

Both bundles in today’s promotion are fantastic ways to add some more flair to your bedroom, office or home. If you’re looking for ideas on making the most of the multicolor smart lights, check out our guide to learn how to add a splash of color to your space.

Philips Hue Play features:

Compact design, full light experience. Create a vibrant ambiance with the Hue Play light bar. Choose from 16 million colors to experience different light effects. Lay it on the floor, let it stand on the cabinet, or mount it on the back of the TV and paint your wall with light. Connect it to Hue Bridge for full smart experience. This base kit provides 2 light points and power supply.

