Armed with AirPlay and Dolby Atmos, Pioneer’s 5.1-Ch. A/V Receiver drops to $204 shipped (30% off)

Trusted seller Electronics Expo via Rakuten offers the Pioneer Dolby Atmos-Ready AirPlay 5.1-Channel Network A/V Receiver (VSX832) for $203.99 shipped when code SAVE15 has been applied at checkout after logging in to your Rajuten account. That’s good for a 22% discount from the going rate at Amazon, bests the B&H sale price by $95 and is the best we’ve seen by $34. Pioneer’s A/V Receiver is packed with high-end features at an entry-level price tag. You’ll find Dolby Atmos sound, AirPlay integration, four HDMI inputs, 4K HDR pass-through and so much more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

A great way to make use of your savings from today’s sale is putting your hard-earned cash towards some Dolby Atmos speakers. Even if you have an existing array of surround speakers, making the switch will have your ears thanking you through every movie.

Sony’s SSCSE Dolby Atmos Speakers are a compelling option, with $158 getting you a two-pack. Nearly 500 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, so you can rest assured that the pair of speakers are worth of your home theater.

Pioneer AirPlay 5.1-Ch. A/V Receiver features:

Up to 80W per Channel at 8 Ohms

MCACC Sound Optimization

4K Ultra HD, 3D, and HDR Pass-Through

HDMI with Audio Return Channel

4 x HDMI-In / 1 x HDMI-Out

Built-In Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Connectivity

Apple AirPlay Connectivity

USB Port for Multimedia Playback

GUI On-Screen Display via HDMI