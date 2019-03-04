Sabrent’s USB-C Aluminum M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure falls to new all-time low at $50 (Reg. $70)

Store4PC (100% positive feedback) via Amazon offers the Sabrent USB-C Aluminum M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure for $49.99 shipped. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate at Sabrent direct and is a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, you’ll find it on sale for $60 right now at B&H. Sabrent’s SSD Enclosure has room for an M.2 NMVe drive and boasts up to 10GBps transfer speeds thanks to its USB-C and USB 3.1 interface. It features a premium aluminum casing that makes it perfect for travel. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 100 customers.

If you don’t already have an M.2 NVMe SSD lying around, then WD’s Blue 3D NAND 500GB is a rock solid option at $68 shipped. It also comes in other storage tiers starting at $50 and climbing to $294 should you need a different size.

If you’re looking to take full advantage of the enclosure’s 10GBps speeds, then WD’s Black line of SSDs feature a nearly seven times multiplier on transferring data compared to the Blue drives. But if the more premium price doesn’t drive you away, then it’ll be hard to top the speedy file transfers.

Sabrent USB-C NVMe SSD Enclosure features:

USB 3.1 Gen2 Port supports data transmission speeds of up to 10Gbps for steady and efficient data transfer. Backward compatible with USB 3.1 Gen1 and USB 3.0 at respective speed limits.

Hot-swappable, Plug and Play, No Driver required! Enhanced performance can significantly reduce latency. Supports Samsung 950Pro/ 960Evo/ PM951/ PM961/ SM951/ SM961.

Ultra slim aluminum alloy sandblasted shell. Sleek, Durable, and Convenient. Portable yet durable, ideal for traveling.

Professional Aluminum Case. Designed for optimal heat Dissipation and reduced power consumption.