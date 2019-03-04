SoundPEATS Bluetooth headset Gold Box from $18, True Wireless Earbuds $37, more

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers a selection of SoundPEATS bluetooth headsets from $18. These highly-rated and waterproof wireless headsets are fantastic for working out or the commute.
The Standout deal is the True Wireless Bluetooth 5 Earbuds which get 4.3/5 star ratings from Amazon reviewers and feature, IPX4 waterproofing, a powerful charging case which provides up to 20 charges and more:
- [EFFICIENT BLUETOOTH 5.0] – Compared to other Bluetooth headphones with Bluetooth 4.1 or 4.2, SoundPEATS Q32 true wireless earbuds adopt Bluetooth 5.0 to ensure stable connectivity and smooth transmission in high speed and long distance with low consumption.
- [POWERFUL CHARGING CASE] – With built-in 2600mAH battery, the charging case can provide up to 18-20 full charge for both of the earbuds. Moreover, it is also a compact and portable designed carrying case providing your earbuds the best protection.
- [MONO & STEREO MODE] – SoundPEATS Q32 true wireless earbuds support working with 2 devices separately in mono mode, or use together as a pair in stereo mode. With the wide compatibility, the earbuds with no wire between bring you nothing but convenience and enjoyment sharing.
- [STRONG POWER IN SMALL SIZE] – Equipped with multi-size ear tips and ear tip, the ergonomic in-ear earbuds with light weight at 0.47g per earpiece are always trying to provide you the maximum comfort and snug fit. （NOTE: The pouch and ear wings has been canceled for more convenient customer use.）
- [MAKE IT EASIER] – SoundPEATS Q32 true wireless earbuds fulfill all your needs about Bluetooth earphones with their large capacity battery, smooth transmission, built-in microphone, comfortable wearing and no wire tangling. Besides, SoundPEATS provides 12 months hassle-free warranty to ensure the enjoyment of your purchase.