TP-Link Kasa Smart Outlet + Light Switch bundle hits $50 shipped (Reg. $80)

- Mar. 4th 2019 7:36 am ET

B&H offers the TP-Link Kasa Smart Outlet and Light Switch for $49.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. As a comparison, the switch usually goes for $30 at Amazon where it is rated 4.2/5 stars. Meanwhile, you’ll find the outlet on sale for $40 with a 4.3/5 star score. Expand your smart home with TP-Link’s popular accessories. The outlet is perfect for integrating control over existing lights. Use the plug to automate various devices or even your coffeemaker! Compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant ecosystems. Learn more about this bundle right here.

Save further and go with Amazon’s in-house smart plug for $25. Buy two and you can currently save an extra $10. These plugs work with Alexa and feature a slimmed-down design that only take up one outlet at a time.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug and Outlet features:

  • Includes In-Wall Outlet and Light Switch
  • Remotely Turn On/Off Two Devices
  • Remotely Control Your Lights
  • 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi Connectivity
  • Scheduled Usage
  • Away Mode
  • Kasa Smart App for iOS and Android
  • Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
