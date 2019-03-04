Uncommon James is branching out of its very popular jewelry line to create a home collection that’s inspired by celebrity Kristin Cavallari’s love of cooking and style. Kristen Cavallari is most known for her roles on the MTV shows Laguna Beach or The Hills and now has created her own boutique that’s a must-see. Whether you’re looking for new pieces for your kitchen, bar cart or decorations, this line has very on-trend items. This budget-friendly new home line features prices starting at just $19 and you can now find several of her pieces at Nordstrom. Head below to find our top picks.

Kitchen

Serve your guests with appetizers on the Uncommon James Copper Detailed Serving Board. Its copper-plated handle lets you easily move the serving board from one place to another and its two tone wood accents adds a unique touch. This would also be a beautiful piece to set out as decoration when not in use or a great gift idea for a housewarming present or for newlyweds. The serving board is priced at $68 and would look perfect paired with the Set of 2 Spiral Serving Spoons that features the same wood detailing.

Drinkware

Copper kitchen and drinkware has become increasing popular over the past few years and UnCommon James options are too cute to pass up. One of our favorite items are the stemless Copper Wine Glasses. Not only does copper help to keep your drinks cold for hours but it’s also extremely versatile to make a variation of cocktails in them. The glasses will also look polished and stylish in your kitchen or in your bar area. You can also mix up your cocktails for your guests with the Copper Cocktail Spoon. Both of these items are under $40 and will be used for years to come.

In an interview with Nordstrom she was asked, What are your favorite items from your own homewares brand, Uncommon James? Kristin quoted, “I’m obsessed with copper, so the copper wine glasses and copper teakettle–they are useful and can double as decor.”

Decor

Place all of your Uncommon James pieces in this beautiful jewelry box that would look stunning on your dresser or entry way. It’s velvet lined to help from keeping your jewelry from scratching and its modern sleek design will be timeless for years to come. Even better, it’s lightweight at just $5 and is priced at $109.

Which piece from this new home line is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.